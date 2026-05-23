Last month I entered a series of oil pastel paintings in an art competition at the Sebring Art Center and won an Honorable Mention ribbon for one of them. The series is called “Fire Season” and is a narrative about wildfires in Florida. Often the result of lightening strikes on dry leaves although sometimes the result of careless people or arson. Nevertheless, these fires are not necessarily a bad thing. They are needed by the special foliage found only in Florida to thrive and spread because some plants require the heat of the fire to release their seeds or the resulting ash to add the proper balance to the soil.

FIRE SEASON: HIGHLANDS COUNTY FLORIDA, Oil pastel, 8”x10” (2025), dsr

The complete FIRE SEASON series is in my gallery: https://dsreif.substack.com/p/d-s-artwork

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