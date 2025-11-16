Sometimes Snake Oil Works

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Doctors are not the problem

There are thousands of thoughtful, compassionate, honest doctors in this world. I have had the pleasure of knowing some who have collected the artwork of my wife or myself. I know some doctors personally on a social level. There are many good doctors who deserve to be well paid for a profession that is demanding in both technical skill and emotional difficulty. Yet the system they have been pushed into is by and large populated with people who are bereft of ethics or compassion giving rise to the notion that the system is “broken”. Instead we are seeing social chaos theory in action that appears one way when seen from the outside but in fact is a finely tuned digital system operating on the inside.

It is nearly a daily ritual in the media when some very authoritative lady is telling us that our medical care system is broken beyond our imagination and steps must be taken to fix this system that is victimizing everyone with insanely high profits. Hospital charges, doctor’s fees, pharmaceuticals, tests, and even veterinary bills have “SKYROCKETED” (I despise that term and think it should be outlawed but the shear annoyance that it causes helps me make my point in this case).

Emotional pablum served to a population already conditioned to the constant media generated chaos designed to keep the people off balance, scared, and malleable. At this point I could go to the interweb and use a search engine to find video clips of medical/industrial complex propagandists proclaiming the ills of a system that is so complex it is beyond the help of professionals and scholars. Or better still I could get an AI toady to produce a thousand word essay to prove my point then copy and paste it into this piece. Nah, I’m not going to do that to my readers...unlike a large percentage of Substack authors.

These prefab articles are all over the Net just waiting to be clicked on to reinforce the beleaguered population that all is lost for the medical establishment and, YOU, poor reader should just sit down and take whatever the system can put in you little medical begging bowl. Perhaps a government official will save us or maybe a reformer in the industry can offer us a solution that is not too unpalatable but bitter and costly none-the-less.

They will tell you that the new reforms won’t cost you a penny and either insurance or Medicare will pay for it and there will be (here it comes, their favorite expression) NO OUT OF POCKET COSTS TO YOU. The magic phrase that soothes all doubts, dissolves all waiting lines, and causes those pesky unpredictable copays to just instantaneous vanish into somebody’s ample back pocket.

No. It will always cost you more in one way or another. Somewhere in the chain of payments small hands are taking out a little tribute for their services that have little or no bearing on the treatment of illness. Most costs are the result of bureaucratic indulgence which employs an army of people to keep track of profits per patients regardless the therapeutic value each process might have.

I think that is covered

To illustrate the situation I will relate the story of a victim in the medical/industrial complex. Juan (the name has been changed) was dealing with serious pain in the shoulder and upper back. He first went to a chiropractor who took X-rays and did not find any specific problem but did see some deterioration in the cervical area although not terribly usual for an older male. The doctor began a course of adjustments and self exercises and after a time the pain seemed to be relieved. But not entirely.

The problem persisted and treatment was increased along with the use of massage therapy and herbal remedies. There was some relief but Juan was still plagued with periodic bouts of serious pain such that at times it was difficult to function or even move.

Juan was often in great pain through his shoulders and upper arms on his right (dominant side) which was passed off as a “use” injury, in other words over use of his muscles caused a nerve syndrome that once started simple looped around and cause more pain and in turn muscle spasms in the sensitive scalene muscle group. This was a very painful and unusual condition but not unheard of with people who treat muscular conditions.

Primary care doctors were consulted and they took more scans and blood tests to find the cause of the painful spasms. Medicines were prescribed to treat stabbing aches and while these chemical drugs did relieve the symptoms some cause unpleasant side effect that were nearly as bad as the torturous pain that came without provocation and at any time night or day. Specialists began to spin their finger about the side of their head using the professional symbol for “the patient is a crazy hypochondriac” even though Juan only asked to be treated and go back to work.

More alternative therapy treatments were employed including stretching, acupressure, and targeted extensions as well as the use of various balls, rods, and other apparatus that compressed nerve centers to release tightness. Some of these treatments used Chinese charts to pinpoint the buildup of acetic acid in muscle capsules and flush out the offending toxins.

Sophisticated nerve mapping gizmos were used to shock poor Juan like an instrument found in the basement of a NATO rendition cell. Zap zap buzz buzz, meanwhile the technician operator is saying “...I don’t really like this test. It doesn’t tell you anything...” So this went on for about half and hour until a man in a radiation suit came in a told Juan “These results will need some more interpretation. You will need to see another specialist.” 𝄞 Cha-ching 𝄠

So this is the way it goes. After many visits to different specialists and many more copays and the cost of not so common medications that fall into the upper tiers of the insurance formulary Juan’s money became increasingly scarce and days away from work more frequent. Sometimes long rides to doctors not in his area taxed the already strained body and other ailments cropped up requiring more doctors and medication. Juan was little improved but the medical/industrial complex was working just fine.

Some time later somebody at a hospital Juan was at for tests recalled a similar case in a practice he worked at in Jamaica. After a review of the case and some further analysis it was determined that Juan had an unusual but not rare vascular abnormality that could be corrected by surgery and medicine. All the doctors concurred and the condition was obvious once brought to light. “We must have overlooked the incontrovertible signs given the correct context.” Juan related the expert comments to me when I asked what happened. Wow. With such a comment, butter would not melt in their mouth, I thought as I saw the downcast eyes of Juan verging on tears.

As far as I know Juan is still alive living in Texas at an assisted care facility. His wife died of pneumonia and he only has a few relatives, who mostly are party animals but send him an email from time to time. Worn down by the medical/industrial juggernaut he is thoroughly drained but in a sense he has done his duty allowing his body to be used as a cash cow in the service of the greater good of medicine. Who knows when his doctors realized what his condition was only to withhold their judgment in the name of holy mantra, “we need more tests to be sure”.

Drunk on copays

In various ways I believe Juan’s experience is commonplace in the medical landscape. Passing judgment along to the next guy in order to CYA so as to not incur any liability. Meanwhile everyone makes money and the patient is given an emotional pat-on-the-back reassuring him that everything is being done to alleviate his condition while in reality he is standing in the corner by himself.

This “system” seems broken from the outside but to the contrary it is operating perfectly and at a very high level. It puts money in everyone’s pocket from the receptionist to the surgeon while fueling a financial bureaucracy that includes, doctors, hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, nurses, transportation, a plethora of chemical industries, banks, medical equipment manufactures, lawyers, bean counters, as well as crooks, scamsters, and quacks, all depending on the prolongation of treatment. The health care system is in fact an entire country with its own laws, governing bodies, and a financial system based on the patient.

Unfortunately the sufferer is only a symbol for the ailing person but is in fact the host animal for an enormous tick-like virtual creature who attaches itself to the host and proceeds to live off it. Using euphemisms like managed care, maintenance, and one-a-day pills the medical industrial tick has a built in reasons to temporize the patient’s condition in the name of achieving a cure.

This system is not an accident and has evolved from the country doctor who did house calls into the slick robotic behemoth we have on our doorstep and in our homes. It is not a broken apparatus of institutions that have come together by the spin of a cosmic roulette wheel. It has been constantly studied and changed and tweaked by experts and these days analyzed by custom designed Artificial Intelligent machines to create incremental changes as the program evolves to handle any threat or competition and push it aside or neutralize it. This is not the characteristics of a broken system.

I don’t know if anyone can calculate the management breakdown of the present system but judging by the way other global systems are tailored it is likely that real hands on doctors only make up a small percentage of the overall workforce that drives this jumbo corporate hulk. Their importance has long since been eclipsed by lawyers, bio-engineers, insurance adjusters, government gatekeepers and financial experts working in the shadows. Doctors have been repacked into prescribers, health-care workers, and physician assistants relegated to a managerial role while the crucial diagnostic responsibility is given over to a horde of technicians and analysts who grease the skids of temporization so a patient like Juan can languish in the hell world of medical limbo forever.

Testing for dollars-a new quiz game

On the other hand an indistinct image on a C-Scan and a bit of ambiguous language in the technician’s report is solid gold in the hands of the corporate PA (physician assistant) who can use it to scare the hell out of the patient. “Oh dear this spot could be nothing or it could be cancer. We won’t know without further tests.” Then comes a battery of blood tests and if one shows a number that is out of the “accepted” range then we have a green light. The PA has confirmed a possible lesion (anomaly, growth, abnormality...take your pick) and we are off to the races. Never mind any other physical symptoms and never mind waiting for further developments, the science has shown the way to the pot of money at the end of the rainbow.

Institutional predation

Is this a paranoid delusion? Fake news? Internet rumor? Hardly because phony diagnostic results are not rare. Often called “false positives” they are endemic to blood, hormone, and stool tests leading to law suits and even CDC advisories against using popular tests. Maybe they are not a delusion because they are good money makers.

It has never been my intention to discredit honest doctors. There are thousands of them. However, the system they are compelled to operate in can often work at cross purposes to the doctor’s intentions.

In my research the last few decades has broken down into a simple dichotomy: patient care verses institutional protocols. This is a titanic struggle within the fibers of the industry. Simply put: curing patients as opposed to ballooning institutional profits.

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