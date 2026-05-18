I have been studying the paintings of C.G. Jung* and found a depth of information encoded in his artwork. Not just overt symbolism but a narrative meaning apparent in the images and choice of subject matter. It has gotten into my brain and taken over parts of my mind that I did not know existed. This is a bit unnerving at times but there does not seem to be any control over the process.

After months of being trapped by the multi headed serpent that captured my spine and legs, incapacitating me and baking my body in the furnace of chronic pain, I am finally able to paint again.

STATE COLLEGE, 8”x10”, Oil Pastel, 2026

In the above painting, “State College”, I depict an institutional building dwarfed in vegetation under an unsettled and stormy sky foreshadowing a dubious future. A two dimensional diorama of impressions, mysteries, and premonitions. Without really trying I seemed to have absorbed Jung’s narrative method.

His “method” is on displayed on page 75 of THE ART OF C G JUNG, “Landscape with Castle”, (pastel on paper, 1910) of a formidable building with roads and bridges but no people, farm animals, or crops. A lonely scene of an official looking fortress that is now deserted set against a sky breeding ominous thunderheads and a distant storm. Just a few years after he painted this piece Europe would be engulfed by WW I, the pastoral order would be disrupted and displaced, the old structures of society crushed in an upheaval that continues today.

*THE ART OF C.G. JUNG, W W Norton and Company, New York, 2019

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