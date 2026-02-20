2/18/26 3:40P

I am not complaining about being busy. It beats the gnawing anxiety that comes with waiting for the next dollar to show up all the while playing fantasy games in my head about the idea of debtor’s prisons and other historic cures for depression. Yet right now is “high season” in Florida which is accompanied with crowds (yes) everywhere you go and shortages of all sorts at the grocery store and lines at the WalMart checkout.

Yet within that swirl of ideas is the opportunity to make a little money. It is widely thought that tourists in Florida are the only source of discretionary spending. That is true in some business but for the artist the tourist is an overrated consumer. Of course if you are selling small crafts or jewelry that can be stowed in airline luggage tourist are a good market.

But if you have something bigger or bulky such as a painting, framed drawing, or sculpture you are not going to attract many tourism buyers. It is the residents of Florida who make a living in the state and can be benefited by the increase in cash volume through tourism that often are the primary art buyers. God bless those folks.

7:02 P

I have (had) an old Facebook account with a business page. It has been a nightmare from the gitgo. It somehow got tangled up with my wife’s account. Impossible you say? Not really and it took about 2 years to get it untangled. Afterwards it seem ok for a time but there were always glitches.

Nothing nowhere could we find a complete answer so I just muddled through. I was not a regular poster so I ignored the occasional missing photo or other strange occurrence.

Finally determined to set the thing straight I nuked my artist Page and set up a new one only to find it glitchy. These were Pages set up under my personal account (that was terrible) so today I nuked both of them and will try again with a new account if Meta will ignore my criticisms of them over the years and allow me to set up a new account.

When Meta took over Facebook and most of the internet I memorialized the event with the above illustration entitled, “Meta Man”. It really has no resemblance to Mr. Zuckerberg.

2/19/26 3:39P

The recent cold snap and area freeze was the worst I can remember since the early 1990’s when a cold front went all the way across the state. We were in Naples and the cold wiped out most of the sub-tropical landscaping killing many plants and burning most so the area was filled with brown and falling leaves.

The cold we had here in the south central inland was bad but mostly not freezing. I was in town yesterday and there was more damage there than where we live. The lakes seem to keep the temperatures up just a bit while areas in town are more prone to damage.

Now they are saying next week another polar front is on the way. Very unusual for this time of the year.

2/20/26

This was also posted on NOTES…According to Kim Dotcom Hackers have reportedly breached security firm Palantir, exposing a massive spying operation and secret military plans.

What did they find?

Palantir co-founders Peter Thiel and Alex Karp allegedly run large-scale surveillance of world leaders and industry giants!

Palantir reportedly exploited ‘backdoor’ software routines to access data on the computers, phones, cars and planes of world leaders, gathering a massive trove of blackmail material.

They reportedly possess “thousands of hours of transcribed and searchable conversations of Donald Trump, JD Vance and Elon Musk.

Messrs Thiel and Karp have been bad little boys again playing the game, ‘I Can Do Anything I Want To Do’. Theses rich brats are stealing information and selling it to whoever they please, usually various spy interests.

I don’t have any problem with making the stuffed shirt government functionary or oligarch responsible for their actions yet these digital cartoon characters are larping as Hans and Fritz from the Katzenjammer Kids are mostly engaged in acts of vandalism. No real policy structure, no helping the victims of globalism, and no accountability just computer pirates groping in the data stream looking for the next thrill.