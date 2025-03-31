Mary Magdalene Recognizes the Risen Christ, Window detail, Saint Nicholas Orthodox Cathedral, Tarpon Springs, Florida

The real struggle in the world today is not against Islam or Ukraine or any of the other geopolitical foes of the past. Today the global war is the fight for human dignity. This fight is often led by courageous but underfunded people although there are notable exception such as Secretary Elon Musk for example.

The battlefield is not a vast chessboard of nation states fighting over the lines on a map that determine the borders and dimensions of a country’s influence. There are no nations involved and the chessboard metaphor is obsolete. Sweeping ideologies like communism and capitalism and all the rest of the Hegelian materialism clones are just handy clichés used as head-fakes to distract the unwary.

MONSTER WEALTH

The hugely wealthy oligarchs, institutions, and monster NGOs (non governmental organizations) are the aggressive warmongers who will use traditional wars, economics, and cognitive warfare to accomplish their goals. The compete subjugation of the human spirit, humanity itself is their objective and there are no boundaries; geographical, material, or moral weapons that cannot be employed against their enemy.

We, the 99% of the world population are the enemy. Yes a tiny faction who has most of the money and controls vast armies of finance and lawfare seek to exert domination on as much of the population as possible. Approximately 1% of the world population holds about 50% of the global wealth and soon those numbers will become more skewed.

So is the answer simply to come up with a scheme of wealth redistribution? Perhaps but that will not help in the short term and does not get to the core problem. Today’s oligarchs, techno-aristocrats, and financial manipulators are not human in the classic sense of the term. The obsession to sustain their position in the world has overcome their humanity.

Possessed by evil spirits? Can we talk about that or is it a topic that is too far out for people. Yet folks seem comfortable enough with Orwellian concepts like men are women and peace is war and freedom is slavery all of which have been widely discussed in the media. When can we openly discuss the possibility that through the unchecked use of greed, envy, avarice combined with the widespread use of psychotropic drugs and a virtual ocean of ETOH that the human soul can become so corrupted that it is consumed by energy (spirits) that are corrosive to higher authorities like compassion. Could the-truth-of-the-matter be upon us?

Unfortunately the answer is yes.

To begin with not everybody with a fat bank account is consumed with greed. This is not the case. The phenomena we are talking about are those individuals for whom acquisitiveness has become an obsession that is often combined with addiction to drugs and/or sex. The use of stronger and stronger doses of mind altering chemicals, bizarre sex practices, and pedophilia are symptoms of the condition that afflicts these people. To say they are sick does an injustice to people who are truly ill. This is a self inflicted situation enabled by the culture that feeds them.

Aided by an army of cyber technicians eager to cash in on a bloated gravy train and crooked lawyers trained to twist the law the present group of oligarchs are a new breed. In the past aristocrats were tethered by tradition and strong religious upbringing causing them to understand the role they played as well as the role those with less power had in society.

This old order of community has been eroded by the rise of the uber-rich interested only in the power to control. Instead of creating a nation of people who have a place in the social order these debased creatures seek to imprison and ultimately eliminate all “non-essential” people until the deranged fat-cats control everybody and everything. This amounts to a hyper-nazi digital hallucination.

But wait…it is real in the minds of the afflicted.

ENTER THE ALIENS

We are dealing with a version of NBE (non-human biologic entities). No they are not space aliens, a race of creatures from the center of the earth, or advanced reptiles, that would be too easy. These are beings who have renounced God and their own humanity in the name of wealth and power aided by modern pharmaceuticals, digital technology. and a network of NGO’s they created to feed their ambitions in an Artificial Intelligence echo chamber.

The Soros Open Society, Davos, Bilderberg, World Economic Forum, to name the more well know caves the NBEs congregate around. Super wealthy troglodytes huddling inside their dens surrounded by armed guards, troops, and like minded toadies. In Europe this shameful clique is accompanied by a legion of European Union (EU) politicians ready to scoop up any excess €,$,or£ left on the floor.

The poster child for the EU gangsters is Ursula Von der Leyen “president” of the European Commission a shadowy pigsty of unelected politicians acting as proxies for the truly powerful behind the scenes. Ms. Ursula’s roots are deeply embedded into the old Third Reich. She has grown fabulously wealth and seems to have been transformed into an NBE through her family and associations. Children of these NBEs are sometimes reconfigured into their parents through various programming tools. Good examples are the spawn of the Clintons and George Soros to name a couple prominent examples.

THERE IS HOPE

Not all the individuals who associate with the oligarch come under their spell. Although the prevailing theory of dominance include complete control there are some prominent individuals who seem to understand that we cannot have a viable future using the plans perpetrated by the EU and the NBEs it has spawned. If you have followed my comments in NOTES I have outlined some very positive plans initiated by Elon Musk who spearheaded the efforts to rescue the people trapped in the bungled space station orbiting Earth.

Mr. Musk was able to make the critical decision and send a mission to save the floundering spacecraft. Of course there are many factors involved in a mission as complex as the recent rescue but somewhere inside the gnarly psyche of Mr. Musk there is the Western imperative that the individual is sacred. This is a root principle aside from whatever other AI megabucks calculations that are employed to justify the situation. Humans are precious…this is a simple principle and should be known to every Christian and all Americans.

Often the oligarchs employ charity to cover their motives. Famous among these actors is Mr. Bill Gates whose foundation funds hospitals on the one hand while behind his back funding bio-weapon research. This does not seem to be the case with Musk.

In a recent video another billionaire, Mr. Peter Thiel, is addressing the growing problem of housing shortages for lower income people. He seems to be taking a compassionate look at not only the disparity in the housing market but the social upheaval that could be caused by lack of safe housing. This is a thorny problem that directly effects Florida where housing and land use are clashing allowing housing for the wealthy while shorting the working people who make society operate smoothly.

The recent change in leadership in the United States has on the whole favored domestic priorities while de-emphasizing the threadbare plans of the EU. This has lead to many political clashes which include a resolution to the war in Ukraine which is promoted by dark forces in Europe that want to continue killing as a way to control population and increase their cash flow.

Although Christian groups are confused and divided over how to react to the onslaught of demonic actors poised to destroy civilization. However, most of the emerging but much maligned New Covenant (super-secession or Heidelberg) groups are not afraid to forge ahead against the forces of oligarchy. This has caused a great division between well financed comfortable utopians and grass roots Christians.

The top-of-page spot illustration plate depicts Mary Magdalene being startled at the sight of the Risen Christ. She becomes the Apostle to the Apostles announcing the miracle to the others and is the leader of a new revolution bringing the message of human dignity that recognizes the decency in all people.

The global fight against hubris rages forward on many levels. As the title selection says arrogance on a personal level is not a big issue except for those directly involved. But arrogance by those in power is a deadly racket.

