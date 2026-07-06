Peaceful Pasture, 11”x 14”, Oil Pastel on canvas, DSReif, 2026

My Health Improves Just in Time

Over the last year or so it has been a struggle getting back to painting. Lack of mobility was one issue but unrelenting pain fogs your mind and (for me at least) inhibits your ability to concentrate. However, thanks to a good doctor, in the last few months I have begun to work again.

With my wife’s encouragement I was able to do the “Pasture” painting on a 11”x14” canvas. This was a milestone for me after doing several small paintings on paper.

I wanted to highlight this extraordinary ecosystem and exotic beauty of central Florida with all its quirky vegetation, wildlife, lakes, and glorious sunsets. For generations this magical land has coexisted with sustainable ranching that keeps this terrain from further development, safe from bulldozers and dynamite.

The Spies Enter Our Life

Unfortunately this may be changing with the advent of gigantic “Data Centers” the strategically mis-labeled monstrosities that are erupting across the land like a spreading malignant melanoma. More accurately known as “surveillance storage centers” these are huge buildings placed in rural America that gobble thousands of kilowatts of electricity, consume millions of gallons of cooling water, destroys precious habitat, and create a high pitched howl while in operation that is bad for anyone but intolerable for some people.

The greedy oligarch infested high-technology bureaucracy says these storage facilities are needed to store the ever increasing amount of data used by business and individuals with their family photos and so on. This is a lie. Sold as license plate readers they do much more. The real use for them is to store surveillance information generated by thousands of Flock* (spying) cameras being installed across the country that cross reference images of law abiding citizens with advanced data base tech to get your name address and other information, track your every movement, and store it to be used at the discretion of whomever wants to pay for it, such as, law enforcement, foreign governments, spammers, financial crooks, paedophilia gangs, or sex slavery rings.

Because farm and pasture land can be bought in large tracks it is targeted by the spying companies for use in building these eyesores that are the size of multiple Wal Marts or several sports complexes stuck together.

The peaceful pastures and rural wildlife habitat may be a thing of the past if the spying industry gets their way.

Footnotes:

*Learn about how corporations sponsor spying on citizens

https://deflock.org/

Buy the author a cup of coffee

*See more in the Gallery

https://dsreif.substack.com/p/d-s-artwork