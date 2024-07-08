D S GALLERY

Selected Works

This collection represents nearly a decade of paintings. I will add newer work when it becomes available as well as more legacy paintings when I find images to post. Some of the really older works are still on transparencies (slides) which I might be able to reproduce at some point.

Early on my work joined the ranks of the American Expressionists such as Marsden Hartley, Elmer Nelson Bischoff, and Milton Avery. That muse continues to guide me. Lately I seem to also be lead by C G Jung the artist who was an active painter during the early European Expressionist period. For reasons I have written about elsewhere American Expressionism was ignored or not given much attention by the influential Northeast gallery establishment. So they languished in semi-obscurity although their influence in American Art is dynamic and obvious from the desert artists to the Florida Highwaymen.

The images are in roughly chronological order from newest to older (although I am not sure of the dates for some)

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>A reader told me that they have photos of paintings which are not in the gallery. I don't have photos of all the work I have done. I welcome your photos and will post them as I get them. You can send images to: theotherroadahead@pm.me

“SPIRIT OF THE TIMES”, Oil Pastel on Paper, 5”x7”, 2025 (sold) This painting and a series of 5 others arise from the study of NOVUS LIBER, the Red Book by Dr. C G Jung

82, Oil Pastel on paper, 2025 (sold)

Part of a series of six oil paintings, The Spirit of the Times, inspired by the artwork of Dr. C.G. Jung from his book Novus Libre, (commonly known as The Red Book).

[I seem to be back at creating tronies.] ↓

“BLUE EYES”, Oil pastel on grounded paper, 5”x7”, 2025

FIRE SEASON: Monroe County, Florida, Oil pastel on paper, 8”x10”, 2024

FIRE SEASON: Highlands County, Florida, Oil pastel on paper, 8”x10”, 2024

FIRE SEASON: Brevard County, Florida, Oil pastel on paper, 8”x10”, 2024

SKY TOWERS, Paintstick on canvas, 12”x14”, 2023

TOWERS was accepted in the 2024 All Florida art exhibit at Stuart FL.

DAILY CARNIVAL, Paintstick on canvas, 12”x14”, 2023

AFTERNOON SWOON, Paintstick on canvas, 12”x14”, 2023

SELF PORTRAIT, Oil on Canvas, 16”x20”, 2022 (NFS)

Press coverage of my solo show at the Roberts Gallery in Avon Park, FL. INTERVIEW

FLORIDA PASTURE, Oil Pastel on paper, 8”x10”, 2021

BURNT FOREST, Oil Pastel on paper, 8”x10”, 2021

This painting is one of the few works I produced in 2020.

OZARKS, Paint Stick on Canvas, 10”x12”, 2020 (Sold)

What follows are Pre-Covid Plague Work

THE LAST KINGDOM (FOR NOVALIS), Oil on Canvas, 24”x36”, 2019

SANTA ROSA, Oil on Canvas, 24”x36”, 2019

STINGER, Oil on Canvas, 12”x24”, 2019

CAMPING, Colored Pencil on Paper, 8”x10”, 2019 (Sold)

TWO FIGURES, Oil on Canvas, 10”x12” each, 2018 (Sold)

“SPECK”, Oil on Canvas, 24”x12”, 2018, (Sold)

SECRET VISITORS, Colored Pencil on Paper, 8”x10”, 2018 (Sold)

OBLIQUE 1.1, 24”X36”, Oil on Canvas, 2018 (Sold)

MOBILE HOME,10”x12”, Oil on Canvas, 2018, Folk-Art Frame (Sold)

STEPPE, Oil on Canvas, 24”x48”, 2018 (Sold)

KING FISH, Oil on Canvas, 36”x36”, 2017, with folk-art frame (Sold)

CLIFF, Oil on Canvas, 12”x36”, 2017 (Sold)

4 Images, Oil Pastel on Paper, ~8”x10” each, c. 2016 (sold)

You can see that the pastel in the lower right was the study for the painting above, 👆

P-Gold, Oil on Canvas, 16”x20”, 2016 (sold)

Boehme’s Lilies, Oil on Canvas 12”x24”, 2017 (s0ld)

Temple 3.0, Oil on Canvas, 12”x36”, 2017 (sold)

Beach Hut 2.0, Oil on Canvas [folk-art frame], 16”x20”, 2017 (sold)

RAINY DAY, Oil on Canvas, 8”x10”, 2015 (Sold)