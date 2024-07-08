D S GALLERY

This collection represents nearly a decade of paintings. I will add newer work when it becomes available as well as more legacy paintings when I find images to post. Some of the really older works are still on transparencies (slides) which I might be able to reproduce at some point.
Early on my work joined the ranks of the American Expressionists such as Marsden Hartley, Elmer Nelson Bischoff, and Milton Avery. That muse continues to guide me. Lately I seem to also be lead by C G Jung the artist who was an active painter during the early European Expressionist period. For reasons I have written about elsewhere American Expressionism was ignored or not given much attention by the influential Northeast gallery establishment. So they languished in semi-obscurity although their influence in American Art is dynamic and obvious from the desert artists to the Florida Highwaymen.
The images are in roughly chronological order from newest to older (although I am not sure of the dates for some)
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>A reader told me that they have photos of paintings which are not in the gallery. I don't have photos of all the work I have done. I welcome your photos and will post them as I get them. You can send images to: theotherroadahead@pm.me
Part of a series of six oil paintings, The Spirit of the Times, inspired by the artwork of Dr. C.G. Jung from his book Novus Libre, (commonly known as The Red Book).
[I seem to be back at creating tronies.] ↓
TOWERS was accepted in the 2024 All Florida art exhibit at Stuart FL.
Press coverage of my solo show at the Roberts Gallery in Avon Park, FL. INTERVIEW
This painting is one of the few works I produced in 2020.
What follows are Pre-Covid Plague Work
You can see that the pastel in the lower right was the study for the painting above, 👆