The Road Ahead
The People's Santa
The Eternal Father Christmas
Dec 19, 2025
•
D S Reif
1
2
November 2025
Our Medical System is Not Broken
It does what it wants to do
Nov 16, 2025
•
D S Reif
3
October 2025
Straight Shots X
Elegy for Charles
Oct 6, 2025
•
D S Reif
1
August 2025
UNTAMED
Netflix mini-series review
Aug 15, 2025
•
D S Reif
1
Spirit of the Times
Honor can step aside
Aug 4, 2025
•
D S Reif
1
5
June 2025
An Average Day With Buzz Lightyear
A Poem
Jun 28, 2025
•
D S Reif
May 2025
Slow Train Wreck
Spilt Milk
May 26, 2025
•
D S Reif
2
3
March 2025
Arrogance p. 343
Wealthy Cavemen
Mar 31, 2025
•
D S Reif
5
2
February 2025
The Alchemy of Sand
Hexagram 49
Feb 8, 2025
•
D S Reif
2
8
2
January 2025
Sebastian
Art Festival or Arthurian Fable
Jan 23, 2025
•
D S Reif
Burning Artwork
Florida Fire Season
Jan 1, 2025
•
D S Reif
November 2024
Straight Shots IX
I Am Storm Damage--Isermann's Song to Jacob Boehme
Nov 13, 2024
•
D S Reif
2
2
